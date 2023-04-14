It was a big bounce back for the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights.
It was a big bounce back for the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights.
Hosting St. Dominic Tuesday, Borgia held on for a 4-3 Archdiocesan Athletic Association win, ending a four-game losing streak to the Crusaders.
Borgia (8-1, 3-1) suffered a loss to Father Tolton Catholic in its last game, but found a way to beat its rival from O’Fallon Tuesday.
“It was an intense, exciting conference win for us against a very good St. Dominic team,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said.
Borgia struck early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the second.
“We were fortunate to string three doubles together in the first by Jack Nobe, Reagan Kandlbinder and Tanner McPherson to get the lead,” Struckhoff said. “We took a 4-0 lead with two more runs in the second. We were able to hold on with some great pitching and defense down the stretch.”
St. Dominic (4-4-1, 1-1) made things close with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth, but the Knights were able to hold on for the win.
St. Dominic outhit the Knights, 10-4. St. Dominic made the game’s lone error.
Carroll was the winning pitcher, going 5.2 innings while allowing three runs on 10 hits and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Caden Carroll gave us a very good start on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “He’s been so consistent this season and just pumps strikes. It’s great to have a starter like Caden who can eat up innings and work out of jams.”
Nobe pitched the last 1.1 innings, striking out three for the save.
“He got the big strikeout to end the sixth with St. Dominic having the tying and lead runs at second and third bases. He’s just electric when his stuff is right.”
Offensively, Kandlbinder, Nobe and McPherson doubled. Drew Eckhoff singled.
Nobe and Carroll drew walks. Kabren Koelling was hit by a pitch.
Eckhoff, Nobe, Kandlbinder and Jack Dunard scored the runs. Kandlbinder drove in two and McPherson had one RBI.
“Reagan Kandlbinder had a huge game,” Struckhoff said. “He had a double and two RBIs to lead the offense. Defensively, he picked three difficult balls at first and saved a couple runs for sure. He’s just so smooth at first base which makes the whole infield better.”
Eckhoff also was credited with a big play.
“Drew Eckhoff made a great play up the middle, fielding a groundball behind second base and making a quick, leaping throw to nab the runner at first,” Struckhoff said. “His athleticism shows up a lot in his defense.”
