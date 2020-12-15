Knocking down 10 three-point baskets, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights climbed back above the .500 mark Tuesday night with a 70-39 home win over Trinity.
“I think our kids came out and played very hard from the beginning and hit some shots,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Offensively, we had good ball movement and were able to get the ball inside and then pass out for shots.”
Borgia (3-2) jumped out to a 21-8 lead after one quarter and was up 32-15 at the half. Borgia went on another big scoring run in the third quarter and led 50-31 through three quarters.
“A lot of the credit has to go to Assistant Coach Adam Fischer,” Neier said. “He does a good job with the offense and has a better idea of how we can be successful in that offense.”
Max Meyers was Borgia’s scoring leader with 20 points. The senior guard knocked down three three-point baskets and added three steals, two assists and two rebounds. Meyers went 3-3 from the free-throw line. Borgia was 12-18 from the stripe as a team.
Sophomore Grant Schroeder netted 19 points with six rebounds and one steal. He hit four three-point baskets. Schroeder was 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Senior Ryan Kell was Borgia’s third player in double digits. He had two three-point shots, went 6-10 from the free-throw line, and added four assists and four rebounds.
Junior Alec Riegel netted seven points and was perfect from the field. He hit one three-point shot.
Senior Andrew Dyson netted six points with six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Senior Sam Heggemann added four points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
Sam Dunard posted four rebounds and an assist. Garren Parks had two rebounds and a blocked shot. Trent Marquart added a steal and Cody Vondera pulled down a rebound.
“It was a good game by a lot of people,” Neier said. “Everybody contributed in some way. That’s always important.”
Neier said Borgia put pressure on Trinity with early defensive stops.
“Defensively, we got after it a little bit from the beginning of the game,” Neier said. “We got shutouts early and got the lead. That put pressure on them.”
Overall, Neier feels Trinity will be a good team.
“I think we caught them at the appropriate time as far as getting a win,” Neier said. “They will be a good team. They haven’t had a lot of practices so far. They’re very athletic and they played hard. They will get better.”
The Knights next play Tuesday, Dec. 15, visiting Duchesne.