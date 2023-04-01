St. Francis Borgia stayed perfect on the diamond Tuesday.
The Knights (4-0) raced past the visiting Owensville Dutchmen (1-4), 12-1.
“Even though we hadn’t played in a while, we played pretty well in all phases of the game,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “I thought our defense was solid. Drew Eckhoff made an incredible diving play up the middle to steal a hit. There are some things we need to clean up, but it’s early and I’m confident we can do it.”
Borgia took a 4-0 lead after one inning and added five more runs in the bottom of the third.
Owensville’s run came in the top of the fourth, but Borgia added three more runs in the bottom of that inning and held on in the top of the fifth to end the game early.
The Knights outhit Owensville, 10-2.
Caden Carroll pitched for Borgia, going the distance on 66 pitches. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine.
“Caden Carroll was outstanding on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “He was overpowering at times with his fastball and was able to mix in his offspeed pitches well to keep Owensville off balance. Getting nine strikeouts in five innings is always a great accomplishment. If we make the plays we should make, Caden probably throws a no-hitter.”
Offensively, Kabren Koelling paced the attack with two doubles.
“Kabren Koelling broke out with a great game offensively,” Struckhoff said. “It was good to see this since he’s put in some good work over the last week.”
Justin Mort and Kaden Patke both had two singles.
“Justin Mort and Kaden Patke also contributed two hits apiece with Justin Mort laying down one of the best bunt hits you’ll see,” Struckhoff said.
Eckhoff, Jack Nobe, Reagan Kandlbinder and Tanner McPherson each singled once.
Tyler Kromer drew two walks. Eckhoff walked once.
Mort, McPherson and Kromer stole bases.
Kromer scored three times. McPherson, Mort and Koelling scored twice. Eckhoff, Nobe and Kandlbinder scored once.
Koelling and Patke each drove in three runs. Kandlbinder, Mort and Kromer each had one RBI.
The Dutchmen used two pitchers. Landon Ely took the loss, going 2.1 innings while allowing nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out one.
JJ Brown went 1.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk. He struck out three.
Landon Kramme and Chris Allen had the two Owensville hits.
Zaiden Gates walked and stole a base.
Gates scored the run and Kramme recorded the RBI.
