Lessons learned.
St. Francis Borgia Regional used earlier experience to put together a 2-0 victory over St. Mary’s Thursday at home.
Borgia improved to 11-9 overall, 3-2 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division.
St. Mary’s dropped to 2-3 overall, 0-1 in league play.
“I told the seniors before the game that we took our lumps from St. Mary’s last year, and this was their chance to dish some out,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said.
St. Mary’s swept the Knights last night, 6-2 and 3-0.
Borgia scored a goal in each half. Andrew Dyson scored the first goal with Brent Lemon assisting.
In the second half, Lemon buried a penalty kick.
Strohmeyer said Lemon was a catalyst.
“Senior midfielder Brent Lemon took over this game,” Strohmeyer said. “He’s been playing well all season while gutting it out through a nagging injury, but really shined last night. Brent kept our team fired up and controlled the ball in the midfield. He got the assist on senior Andrew Dyson’s goal and finished a penalty kick for our second goal.”
Freshman goalkeeper Justin Mort earned the shutout, making five saves.
Borgia has two regular season matches remaining, and both are at home.
The Knights host Northwest Tuesday and Sullivan Thursday.