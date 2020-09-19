St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington each got their first opportunity to hold an official race in the pool Friday.
The Knights swam their way to a 92-64 win over the Blue Jays in the first meet of the boys swimming season for both squads. Four Rivers YMCA hosted the event.
“The meet went really well,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said.” I feel like we did a really good job following the YMCA’s COVID protocols. The boys placed well but our times were not their best, which is to be expected. I usually (expect) personal bests a little further in the season or at big meets with a lot more competition and pressure.”
The Knights had the top finisher in seven of the 10 races.
“The WHS swimmers performed well, but were outnumbered by the Borgia squad, in addition to Borgia having fast times,” Washington Head Coach Lane Page said. “There is plenty of room to go faster, and this was the first meet of the season. We’re optimistic about future contests.”
Gabe Rio won two individual races for the nights in the 50 freestyle (24.12) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.16, a state consideration time).
Ryan Kluesner won the 200 freestyle in 2:13.18, Zach Posinski aced the 500 freestyle in 5:34.99 and Aiden Garlock won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.43, good for a state consideration time.
The Knights also earned state consideration in both of its two relay wins in the 200 medley relay (1:52.69) and 400 freestyle relay (3:47.46)
Posinski, Carter Lange, Garlock and Rio had the winning time in the medley relay. Rio, Posinski and Garlock partnered with Kluesner for the winning time in the 400 freestyle relay.
Washington’s team of Todd Bobo, Gavin Poole, Zane Johnson and Mason Kauffeld won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.84.
Kauffeld was an individual winner in the 200 individual medley (2:05.56) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.52, a state consideration time).
Additional event times were as follows:
• 200 medley relay — Washington’s Bobo, Kauffeld, Poole and Johnson (1:57);
• 200 freestyle — Borgia’s Hunter Smith (2:24.96) and Andrew Haberberger (2:36.88) and Washington’s Sean Barry (2:32.41) and A. Brinkmann (2:48.04; no differentiation between Aidan or Aaron Brinkman was made in the race results);
• 200 individual medley — Borgia’s Garlock (2:18.17) And Will Jett (2:33.31);
• 50 freestyle — Washington’s Johnson (27.75), A. Brinkmann (29.22) and Jack Courtney (31.19) and Borgia’s Nick Haberberger (28.68) and Cole Fletcher (44.16);
• 100 butterfly — Poole in 1:11.94;
• 100 freestyle — Borgia’s Lange(1:02.09), Smith (1:04.13) and Andrew Haberberger (1:05.82) and Washington’s Johnson (1:04.03) and A. Brinkmann (1:07.10);
• 500 freestyle — Washington’s Barry (7:23.41), Courtney (7:29.72) and Donovan McKenzie (8:21.88);
• 200 freestyle relay — Borgia’s Fletcher, Andrew Haberberger, Kluesner and Lange (2:08.24);
• 100 backstroke — Borgia’s Kluesner (1:07.39) and Posinski (1:07.76) and Washington’s Bobo (1:13.53) and Poole (1:21.13);
• 100 breaststroke — Borgia’s Jett (1:15.09), Lange (1:18.35) and Nick Haberberger (1:27.19) and Washington’s A. Brinkmann (1:25.19); and
• 400 freestyle relay — Borgia’s Smith, Andrew Haberberger, Nick Haberberger and Jett (4:35.84) and Washington’s Aaron Brinkmann, Aidan Brinkmann, McKenzie and Courtney (5:00.22).
“The stand outs for this meet were our freshmen, Hunter Smith and Nick Haberberger,” Alferman-Molitor said. “Hunter placing second in the 200 free and Nick Haberberger getting third in the 50 free was huge. Both boys have previous swimming experience and have already improved immensely this season. I am very excited to see what they accomplish this year.”
The Knights next swim at the Ft. Zumwalt West Invitational Saturday at 9 a.m.
Washington also swims in that meet after first taking on Clayton Tuesday.