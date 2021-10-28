On a windy, crisp October night at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, it came down to one kick.
St. Francis Borgia Regional freshman Hunter Reinberg put his shot into the south goal to lift the host Knights to a 2-1 victory over Union.
“We have had a rough season in the win column, so it was great to get a win in our last home game and on senior night,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Borgia (3-17) finishes the regular season on the road this week with matches at Northwest Tuesday and Sullivan Thursday. The Knights host Missouri Military Academy Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to start Class 1 District 4 play.
Union (14-7) plays Tuesday at Warrenton before heading to Jefferson City Saturday to face Rolla in the opening round of the Class 3 District 4 Tournament.
Union took the lead late in the first half. Will Herbst played a long ball from the middle left side, which Isaiah Cojocaru finished for his 25th goal of the season.
Borgia equalized in the second half on a goal by Zach Mort.
Two overtimes didn’t settle the matter, sending it to penalty kicks.
“PK shootouts are always exciting,” Strohmeyer said. “Our players were calm and composed, and every player put their ball in the net.”
Zach Mort, Tyler Kromer and Joe Adolphson scored for Borgia. Union missed its first shot and scored on the second, and Justin Mort saved Union’s third shot. It came down to Reinberg.
“So one more and we win,” Strohmeyer said. “Freshman Hunter Reinberg was calm and cool and took it to the left corner of the goal to win it.”
Strohmeyer said Justin Mort played a huge role in the win.
“Our keeper Justin Mort definitely kept us in the game,” Strohmeyer said. “He had six saves.”
Union’s Cooper Bailey stopped 17 shots.
“It was a great rivalry game last night with Union,” Strohmeyer said. “They always play hard, and Coach (Matt) Fennessey has them organized with a solid game plan. They kept our defense under pressure all night with quick counterattacks.”
One of Borgia’s two seniors, Daniel Smith, played a key role.
“Senior Daniel Smith played his heart out on his last regular season home game,” Strohmeyer said. “We were able to move the ball through the middle but had a difficult time breaking down their defense.”
Borgia’s other senior, Ethan Etter, is injured.