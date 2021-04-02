Reversing the result from the day before, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights edged Jefferson City Saturday afternoon to win the Bank Classic title Saturday.
Borgia won the title game at home, 4-2.
“I am really proud of our team for winning the Bank Classic,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “These guys played solid baseball every game. Our pitchers threw strikes. Our defense played exceptionally well, making only three errors in the four games.
“And our offense put the ball in play and got some timely hits to score enough runs to win some tight games on Saturday,” Struckhoff said. “Although we didn’t have a lot of varsity experience coming into the year, you can tell our guys have played a lot of baseball together growing up. They know each other well, and it showed.”
Borgia advanced by beating Pool B winner Union in a semifinal game and struck first against the pool champion Jays.
Borgia scored a run in the top of the first, but Jefferson City, a 4-1 winner Friday over the Knights, came back to score twice in the bottom of the first.
Borgia added to its lead in the third. After Borgia tied the game, Alonzo MacDonald stole home on a delayed double steal. That put Borgia ahead for good, 3-2.
The Knights added an insurance run in the top of the sixth.
“This is what you want to see in a championship game,” Struckhoff said. “It was two great teams battling each other for seven innings with every play being important and possibly game-changing. After losing to Jeff City in pool play on Friday, we wanted another shot at them. We like competing with great programs like Jeff City and were extremely excited to beat them and win the tournament on our home field.”
Each team had six hits and one error in the game.
Gavin Mueller, who finished the semifinal game at Union, started and went five innings. He allowed two runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out one.
“Gavin Mueller was lights out on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “Once he got in rhythm, he forced a lot of ground balls, and we made the plays.”
Ethan Mort pitched two scoreless innings for the save. He walked one and struck out one.
“Ethan Mort came in during the sixth inning with runners on and was able to get out of the jam,” Struckhoff said. “Gavin moved to left field and immediately made a diving catch. Then, Alonzo MacDonald made a fantastic catch backing into the right field fence to end the inning.
“Ethan was then able to finish off the seventh for the save and the championship,” Struckhoff said. “He really competed on the mound, and we have a lot faith in him when he goes out there. Really proud of his effort.”
Sam Heggemann had two hits, including a double. He drove in a run.
Brayden Mayer doubled, scored twice and walked.
Isaac Vedder, Mueller and Tyler Stieffermann singled. Stieffermann added an RBI.
MacDonald walked twice and was hit by a pitch. He stole a base, scored and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Jack Nobe and Sam Turilli each stole a base.
“Sam Heggemann once again had a couple of hits and an RBI,” Struckoff said. “Tyler Stieffermann had a huge at-bat in the sixth to extend our lead. He fought off some good pitches and was able get the RBI single we needed for some breathing room. Jack Nobe and Alonzo MacDonald ran the double steal to perfection to get us the lead in the third. As a freshman, Jack is running the bases extremely well for us. Alonzo is a threat whenever he’s at the plate and on the bases.”
Struckhoff said the infield made some big plays as well.
“Owen (Struckhoff) and Brayden continued their great defensive work by turning double plays in the third and fourth innings to keep Jeff City out of big innings,” Rob Struckhoff said. “Max Meyers was outstanding at first base, picking everything that came his way. I love athletes at first base because they make every infielder better.”
Wyatt Fischer started and took the loss for the Jays. Over four innings, he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Jacob Duke pitched three innings, allowing one run on three hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Connor Earleywine had the biggest Jefferson City hit, a double.
“We want to thank the Bank of Washington and the United Bank of Union for sponsoring our tournament,” Rob Struckhoff said. “It’s great having their support again.”