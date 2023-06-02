OZARK - - For the second time in five years, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights are going back to the ‘ship.
Borgia (25-5) earned its way back to the MSHSAA state championship game with a 4-0 Class 5 semifinal victory over Webb City (22-15) Friday at Sky Bacon Stadium.
Knights ace Jack Nobe hurled a complete game two-hit shutout, backed by one run in the third inning and three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Borgia advances to play Festus (26-8) Saturday at 1 p.m. Festus won Friday’s other semifinal over Ft. Zumwalt South (27-7-1), 2-0.
Zumwalt South will play Webb City for third place Saturday at 10 a.m.
Get more details from the state tournament games this Wednesday in the upcoming edition of The Missourian.