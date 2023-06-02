Dunard double play
Borgia second baceman Jack Dunard turns a double play on Webb City baserunner Cy Darnell Friday during the Class 5 semifinals at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark. The play erased one of just four Webb City baserunners on the day as Jack Nobe pitched a two-hit shutout in a 4-0 Borgia win. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

OZARK - - For the second time in five years, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights are going back to the ‘ship.

Borgia (25-5) earned its way back to the MSHSAA state championship game with a 4-0 Class 5 semifinal victory over Webb City (22-15) Friday at Sky Bacon Stadium.