The wrestler they call “Peanut” busted out of his shell for a tournament victory Saturday.
Pacific junior Nathaniel Knaff won the 285-pound weight class at Farmington’s Ed Felker American Family Insurance Scramble, helping Pacific to an eighth place team finish with 78 points.
Hillsboro won the tournament, scoring 284 team points.
Farmington ranked second with 245 points, followed by Jackson (216.5), Hannibal (213) and Carthage (206) to round out the top five.
“The tournament field was loaded with some of the top Class 3 teams in the state and a couple top 15 schools from Class 4,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Several of our guys were simply outmatched, but this experience and level of competition will pay off down the stretch.”
Knaff scored 30 of Pacific’s 78 points, going 4-0 at the event.
In order, Knaff pinned Farmington’s Logan Earhart (1:43), won a 4-2 decision over Hannibal’s Ryan Ross, pinned Hillsboro’s Griffin Morris (1:18) and pinned Ross (3:07) in a rematch for the championship.
“Knaff dominated the heavyweight division,” Knott said. “He was able to beat several district opponents and avenge two of his losses from a year ago with Ryan Ross of Hannibal, who he beat handedly in the finals. (I) love the confidence he is wrestling with and his willingness to learn and improve each day. He can be a very dangerous asset for his as this year progresses.”
The next best finish for Pacific was fourth, achieved by both Tim Link (120 pounds) and Lucas Tennyson (150).
Tate Martin (132) and Luke Gerling (285, unattached) each finished sixth.
Cameron Shouse (175) ranked seventh and Fabion Perez (215) eighth. Dylan Stout (144), Mason Lucas (157) and Austin Tennyson (165) all placed ninth.
Link was 2-3 on the day with wins over Eureka’s Liam McAuliffe (2:50) and Carthage’s Wyatt Hole (1:33).
“He let his last match get away from him,” Knott said. “(The) kid from Jackson was tough, but definitely a match we want back.”
Lucas Tennyson won two of his five matches, defeating Eureka’s Caden Gousetis (2:40) and Jackson’s Jacob Shirell (0:52).
“Lucas Tennyson impressed me a lot on Saturday,” Knott said. “He is just a freshman who is competing at a premier weight against mostly upperclassmen. Up to this point, all of his losses have been to state qualifiers, medalists and another who was on the bubble to qualify a year ago. None of this deters his effort. He competes every time.”
Martin posted a 1-3 record, winning by pin over Hillsboro’s Logan Knuckles (4:54).
Gerling was the second wrestler for Pacific in the 285-pound weight class and did not record points toward the team score. He was 1-3 on the day, winning by pin over Lindbergh’s Stephen Boateng (3:36).
Stout, Lucas and Austin Tennyson each won once at the tournament.
Stout won a 7-4 decision over Lindbergh’s Kyle Franklin.
Lucas gained his lone win by 5-2 decision against Poplar Bluff’s Kayden Walker.
Austin Tennyson achieved one win by pinning Lindbergh’s Julian Camp (2:24).
Pacific wrestles at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a tri-meet against Webster Groves and Parkway West.