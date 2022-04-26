Union defeated Pacific Thursday in the Battle for Birch Creek. Both teams call Birch Creek Golf Club home, 183-196.
Union senior Garrett Klenke was the meet medalist, shooting a nine-hole round of 37. Klenke carded a pair of birdies, bettering par on the second and sixth holes.
“Garrett played a solid round,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “He only had one mishap on Hole 7, which he turned into a double, but battled back shortly after.”
Union’s other scores were Peyton Hall at 47, Will Herbst at 49, Jace Pipes at 50 and Colin Trybus at 51.
“Jace struggled on the day with his ball striking, but still had some glimpses of great golf,” Goddard said. “Will and Peyton played fairly average for themselves. Colin Trybus is moving in the right direction. I am excited to see how he finishes his freshman year.”
Pacific was led by Connor Bartel and Beau Anderson, who both shot 45.
Jacob Dattoli was next at 49. Stephen Bishop shot 57 and Zach Cowsert closed at 62.
Union Head Coach Matt Goddard used the meet as a chance to bring in junior golfers to shadow varsity team members.
“The junior players were thrilled to be able to get to see how a golf match works first hand,” Goddard said. “Usually the first time a player sees what a match is like, is the first time they are playing in it. I hope this helps the transition, and encourages the youngsters to get out and play more. Maybe it taught the older kids something, too.”