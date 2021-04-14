Union’s Garrett Klenke fired an 18-hole score of 78 Monday to place second at the Tolton Catholic Golf Invitational at Columbia Country Club.
“We were all excited with the score Garrett posted,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “It is his best score of the season thus far, and we hope this is the start of something good for him. The course was really nice — a little wet from all the rain, but we enjoyed it.”
Klenke led his Wildcats to sixth overall in the 15-school field with a team score of 381.
Following Klenke for Union was Jace Pipes, who shot a personal record 95 for the 18 holes.
Trevor Baker ended at 98.
Connor Trybus shot 110, a personal best.
Will Herbst carded 128.
“We had two players post PRs,” Goddard said. “Sophomore Jace Pipes and junior Connor Trybus both shot their best rounds, which is a good step in the right direction for those players. Trevor had a rough start to the day going 12 over par through the first six holes but battled back and played one shot at a time.”
“I was really pleased with the majority of our scores from the tournament at Columbia Country Club,” Goddard said. “The boys were excited going into the tournament since we have never played there before.”