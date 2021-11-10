For the second year in a row, the East Central College volleyball season has ended at the district level.
Hosting the NJCAA Division II North Central B event, the Falcons fell to 10th-ranked Kirkwood Community College (Iowa), 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 25-17.
“It was the same scenario as we had last year,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “One of our goals, at minimum, was to take a set from them. When we went there last year, we struggled. We were deer in headlights. I was very proud with how we came out in the third set and put it away. We didn’t put all of the elements of the game together today, so we were out of system a lot. You can’t do that against a team like Kirkwood with as many offensive weapons as they have.”
East Central ended its season at 19-11 with the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title.
Kirkwood improved to 26-12. The 10th-ranked Eagles return to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to host the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
East Central was led offensively by Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah), who logged 11 kills.
Emily McKinney (Owensville) was next with nine kills.
Makayla Case (St. James) ended with five kills. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran), Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) each had four kills. Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) had one kill.
Region 16 player of the year Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) registered 34 digs. Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) ended with 11 digs. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West), McKinney and Leakehe each had nine digs. Spanley picked up eight digs. Case had three, and Morehead and Lutui each had two digs.
“We had a lot of digs,” Mathes-Peters said. “But we didn’t end rallies. You’ve got to end rallies. That was a big part of it. We have been able to do that all year to get to this point. Kirkwood is a very strong team. We knew if we weren’t going to stay in system the whole time, it would be a struggle.”
Mo’ungaafi ended with 24 set assists. Allgeyer had 15. McKinney, Clark and Case each had one.
Morehead had the lone solo block and added three block assists.
Spanley also had three block assists. Lutui ended with two, and McKinney and Case each had one.
Mo’ungaafi and Leakehe each served two aces. Spanley had one.
Kamara Dickerson led Kirkwood with 18 kills, and Emily Strauss knocked down 16. Katie Kopriva closed with 10 kills.
Dani Stock added seven kills, Jada Golden-Smith had six, and Rachael Nelson had two.
Takoa Kopriva ended with 21 digs, Emma Link chipped in with 19, Dickerson posted 15, Katie Kopriva had 12, and Nelson added 10.
Golden-Smith had three digs, and Strauss and Stock each contributed one.
Nelson had 49 set assists. Takoa Kopriva added five, and Dickerson had two.
Nelson logged one solo block. Dickerson had two block assists. Golden-Smith and Brianna Justsen each had one.
Nelson served three aces. Takoa Kopriva and Link each added one.
In the first game, East Central led once, 6-5. For the most part, Kirkwood led, but East Central was able to stay close until Kirkwood’s final push.
Kirkwood led early in the second set before the Falcons fought back to take the lead, 9-8, on a kill from Case.
Kirkwood scored the next five points on the way to taking a two-set lead.
East Central controlled the third game and led by as much as nine points, 21-12, before Kirkwood slugged back to cut it to 25-18 at the end.
A pair of Nelson aces set the tone at the start of the fourth game, and the Eagles never looked back, controlling the fourth game to win the match, 25-17.
East Central highlights included back-to-back aces by Mo’ungaafi, but it wasn’t enough.
East Central was a sophomore-dominated team this season. Lutui and Morehead were in their third year with the Falcons, getting an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grus also was a third-year player, transferring from College of the Ozarks.
Clark, Spanley, Mo’ungaafi and Leakehe were true sophomores.
Only Allgeyer, McKinney and Case were freshmen this season, meaning that Mathes-Peters has considerable rebuilding to do prior to next fall.
“Obviously, I’m recruiting big time,” Mathes-Peters said. “I have a lot of people I’m planning on having coming in and talking to a lot. I have three solid kids coming back. They’re solid kids, and they got a lot of playing time this year. They’re great kids, and they’ll serve as good leaders next year.”
Mathes-Peters plans multiple open gyms in the near future to evaluate prospective players.
“I’ve got to replace some big hitters, but I’m also looking to bring in some very athletic kids,” Mathes-Peters said. “When we struggled a lot this year, it was because of our low numbers, and we needed athleticism a little bit more because of injuries.”