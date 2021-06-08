The two games couldn’t be more different, but the end result was the same.
The Kirkwood Post 156 Freshmen came away with two victories Thursday at home against the Union Post 297 Freshmen Blue team (3-8), 12-2 and 2-1.
First game
Kirkwood tallied one run in the first, two in the second, seven in the third and two in the fifth to end the game.
Union tallied one run in the second and one in the fourth.
Kirkwood rapped out 11 hits to Union’s five.
Trenton Kossmann had the biggest Union hit, a double, and scored a run.
Alec Coombs, Prestin Bailey, Kaleb Hoss and Jake Browne each singled.
Ethan Curnutte walked, stole a base, drove in a run and scored.
Coombs was credited with the other RBI.
Colten Fischer started on the mound. In 2.2 innings, he surrendered 10 runs (eight earned) on six hits and four walks.
Hoss pitched the final 2.1 innings, striking out one. Hoss allowed two runs on five hits and one walk.
Second game
Post 297 scored its run in the bottom of the second.
Union’s 1-0 lead lasted until the fourth inning, when Kirkwood scored twice.
Kossman doubled again for Post 297 in the rematch and scored.
Parker Schrader was Union’s only other hit in the game.
Coombs gained the RBI.
Curnutte and Schrader each stole a base.
Dalton Adkins pitched three innings, striking out one. He allowed two runs on two hits and seven walks.
Curnutte blanked Kirkwood for four innings. He struck out one and allowed two hits and one walk.