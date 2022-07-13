A three-run rally in the third inning was not enough for Pacific Post 320 to finish in the win column Saturday.
Pacific (9-9) picked up a final regular season game Friday, hosting Kirkwood Post 156 in a 4-3 loss.
All three of Pacific’s runs came in the second inning while Kirkwood tallied one run in the first, one in the third and two in the sixth.
Post 320 rotated through four pitchers in preparation for the district tournament taking place this week at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Luke Gerling fired two innings to open the game on the mound, letting in one unearned run with one walk, one strikeout and no hits.
Wesley Branson pitched the next two innings. He allowed one unearned run with three strikeouts, three walks and one hit.
Cole Hansmann tossed 1.1 innings and allowed two runs on two hits and six walks.
Weston Kulick took the mound for the final 1.2 innings and held Kirkwood scoreless.
At the plate, Post 320 rapped out seven hits and drew three walks.
Matthew Reincke singled twice and stole a base.
Ethan Simpson, Joey Mach and Hansmann each doubled.
Hansmann also walked and drove in two runs.
Simpson drew a walk.
Trevor Klund and Kulick each singled. Klund scored a run and stole a base.
Logan Hanna scored and drove in a run.
Andrew Payne walked, stole a base and scored.
Kirkwood recorded just four hits, a double and three singles, but made the most of 11 walks issued by Pacific and two Post 320 errors.
Post 156 used a different pitcher for each inning, combining for seven strikeouts, three walks and three runs allowed on seven hits.
Names of the Kirkwood players were not available at print deadline.
Post 320 began the postseason Monday, playing Rhineland Post 147, winning, 9-5, in the opening round of the Ninth District Senior Tournament.
Pacific plays top-seeded Washington Post 218 Tuesday in the next round of the five-team Ninth District Tournament.