Playing on neutral ground Saturday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball Lady Knights fell to Kirkwood, 38-28.
The game was part of the St. Joseph’s Academy Shootout in Frontenac. Kirkwood improved to 6-2 while Borgia dropped to 5-6.
“We played with intensity and kept it close,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Kirkwood led after one quarter, 8-7. The Lady Pioneers were up at the half, 19-16. After three quarters, Kirkwood led, 27-22.
“We had a couple of chances to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but just could not get the ball to fall,” Houlihan said.
A pair of seniors, Kaitlyn Patke and Audrey Richardson, tied for Borgia’s scoring lead.
Patke also had eight rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot. She went 3-4 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia was 7-12 from the stripe.
Richardson hit both of Borgia’s three-point baskets. She also had three assists, a rebound and a steal.
Celia Gildehaus contributed three points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal.
Lexie Meyer scored two points with four assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Amanda Dorpinghaus chipped in with an assist, a rebound and a steal.
Madison Lieberoff and Kate Snider each had one rebound.
Borgia plays this week in the Union Tournament. The Lady Knights are the fourth seed and opened against Jefferson City Monday.
“The Union tournament is an interesting tournament that I think is wide open for anyone to win,” Houlihan said.