One trip to Iowa was enough for the East Central College volleyball Falcons.
East Central (13-7) saw its season come to a conclusion Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in a three-set loss to Kirkwood Community College, 25-9, 25-12, 25-16.
With the win, Kirkwood earned a spot in the NJCAA Division II Championships, also to be played in Cedar Rapids. East Central, the Region 16 champion, heads back to get ready for the fall season.
“I believe this match was good for us to see where we need to get to next year,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “The team realizes that although Kirkwood was a strong team, we hurt ourselves more. Each set we let ourselves get too far down, and then when we played with them, we could not come back from the hole we had dug. I am very proud of the girls and they season they had, and we have high hopes for next fall, which is right around the corner.”
Mathes-Peters said it took her team too long to get settled for the match.
“Kirkwood was a good team, but we went into the match nervous, which did not have us playing like we usually do,” Mathes-Peters said. “It took us too long to get settled into the match and calm down, and against a team like Kirkwood and at this point of the season, you cannot do that.”
Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) and Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) led the offense with six kills apiece.
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) was next with five kills. Alyce Koch (Eureka) and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) each had two kills.
Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) posted one kill apiece.
Hollimann and Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) each had 12 digs. Leakehe was next with seven. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) picked up six.
Morehead was next with four digs. Koch and Struttmann each had two. Tonioli and Lutui ended with one dig apiece.
Struttmann had two block assists. Koch and Lutui each added one.
Hollimann had 7 set assists. Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) added three, and Clark posted two.
Hollimann served an ace.
Katie Kopriva knocked down 14 kills to lead Kirkwood.
Emily Strauss was next with 13. Anna Gorsich had seven kills, and Jada Golden-Smith posted five. As a team, the Eagles hit .437 for the match with 42 kills and four errors on 87 attacks.
Allison Pisarcik had 14 digs. Rachael Nelson recorded 37 set assists.
As a team, Kirkwood had two solo blocks and 15 block assists.
“They ran an aggressive offense, which we struggled closing blocks at first and getting those playable touches needed to help our back row,” Mathes-Peters said. “We did start getting into a rhythm at the end of the second and third sets, but you cannot have as many unforced errors as a team in a match that will be tight. We struggled keeping the ball in play when we were out of system, and that hurt us during long rallies.”
The Falcons had six sophomores this season. They were Maykayla Bevfoden (Union), Tonioli, Struttmann, Morehead, Lutui and Aurora Pututau (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah).