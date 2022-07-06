Held to four hits, the Pacific Post 320 Freshmen were unable to put a tally on the scoreboard Thursday.
Post 320 (12-7) fell to visiting Kirkwood Post 156 (17-3), 14-0, at Pacific High School.
Ben Niemeier and Nicholas Copeland combined to pitch the shutout for Kirkwood.
Austin Covert had Pacific’s lone extra-base hit, a double.
Conner Mooney singled twice and stole a base.
Bennett Parker singled once.
Cayden Matthes was hit by a pitch.
On the mound, James Imus tossed the first two innings for Post 320. He allowed nine runs (five earned) on nine hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Seth Stack took over for the next two innings, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks, while striking out two.
Troy Murphy pitched the last inning, striking out one and allowing one run on two hits.
Kirkwood scored three runs in the first inning, six in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth. The game concluded at the end of the fifth inning.
Niemeier went three innings on the mound for Post 156 and allowed no runs on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.
Copeland tossed two innings and allowed no runs on three hits and struck out three.
Isaiah Fee-Wiley doubled for Post 156 and Kirkwood’s bats added 14 singles.
Fee-Wiley finished the game 3-4 with a walk, three runs scored and three runs batted in.
Jonathan Knapp singled, John Blaskiewicz, Niemeier and Timmy Charles each singled twice.
Pierce Sturgeon, Graysen Sturdy, Nathan Mueller and Shota Ishiyama all collected a hit.
Kirkwood drew six walks and stole 10 bases.
Post 320 concluded the regular season Friday at Hermann City Park against Rhineland Post 147. Pacific holds the No. 3 seed in the Ninth District postseason tournament this week at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, opening postseason play Tuesday at 8 p.m. against No. 6 Wentzville Post 323.