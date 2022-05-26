Advantage Kirkwood.
In the first meeting of 2022, the Kirkwood Post 156 Freshman Legion team picked up an 11-2 win over Washington Post 218 Sunday morning at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The game was part of the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion Preseason Tournament. The schedule had to be modified after thunderstorms throughout Saturday canceled action that day.
However, with the new turf field, the more than two inches of rain that fell Saturday had no effect on the infield and all games in the modified event were able to be played Sunday.
Washington and Kirkwood played multiple times last season, including a split in the Missouri State Tournament.
This time, Post 156 grabbed the momentum in the bottom of the first inning with four runs and never looked back.
Kirkwood added a run in the second and two in the fourth.
Both teams scored twice in the fifth inning. Kirkwood added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Post 156 outhit Washington, 9-3. Washington made two errors to Kirkwood’s one.
Washington had other chances to score, but left eight runners on base. Kirkwood stranded six.
William Weber had Washington’s biggest hit, a double. Ben Loesing and Brady O’Hanlon singled.
Ben Nieder, Lane Mallinckrodt, Henry Zeitzmann and Wade Meyer each walked twice. Henry Vedder had one walk.
Meyer and O’Hanlon scored.
Kaleb Hoss pitched the first four innings, taking the loss. He allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits, one walk and two hit batters. Hoss fanned three.
Cohen Jasper pitched two innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Kirkwood used five different pitchers in the game.
Pierce Sturgeon started and pitched the first two innings, walking two, hitting one batter and striking out four.
The top three batters for Post 156 combined for six hits, five stolen bases, four runs and four RBIs.