After going dormant for the first three frames, the Kirkwood Post 156 Junior Legion team found its bats.
Kirkwood scored 10 runs over three innings to beat Pacific Post 320, 10-4.
Pacific fell to 4-2 on the season.
Pacific struck first, plating a run in the top of the first.
That’s how it stood until Kirkwood put four on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Post 156 added two runs in the fifth.
After Pacific scored twice in the sixth, Kirkwood added four more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Pacific closed with a run in the top of the seventh.
Post 156 outhit Pacific, 9-9. Post 320 made three errors to Kirkwood’s two.
Connor Mooney led Pacific with two hits, including a triple.
Cole Ramirez also had two hits.
Bennett Parker, Cayden Mattes, James Imus and Landon Swebilius all singled.
Lucas Dohrer was hit by a pitch. Mooney stole a base.
Mooney scored two of the runs while Parker and Ramirez scored once.
Mooney and Imus each had one RBI.
Trey Kulick started on the mound for Pacific, going four innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Gavin Lane was next, going 1.1 innings while allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Dohrer got the final two outs, both strikeouts.
Post 320 returns to action Tuesday with a Ninth District game at St. Peters Post 313. Game time at City Centre Park is 6 p.m.
Pacific plays in the Sullivan Tournament this weekend.
Pacific is in Pool B, which will be played at Bourbon High School. Also in that pool are Washington Post 218, Eureka Post 177 and St. Charles Post 312.
Pool play is Saturday. Pacific plays Washington at 9 a.m. and Eureka at 11:30 a.m.
The other pool consists of Sullivan Post 18, St. Louis Sidewinders, Elsberry Post 226 and Hillsboro Prospects.
Bracket play will be Sunday with the gold bracket at Sullivan High School and the silver bracket at Bourbon.
