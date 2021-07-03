Taking a rare night off from playing Ninth District opponents, the Union Post 297 Freshman Reds fell Wednesday at home to Kirkwood Post 156, 9-5.
That was the last nondistrict game for Union (12-10-1) until after the playoffs.
Post 297 was scheduled to play its final Ninth District opponent, Pacific Post 320, Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark. This game took place after the Weekend Missourian deadline.
Standing at 5-3 in league games, Union was tied for fourth with the Post 297 Blue team going into the final night.
The Ninth District Tournament starts Monday with higher-seeded teams hosting games. After that, the event moves to Washington’s Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
In Wednesday’s game, Kirkwood took the initiative, scoring a run in the top of the first. Post 156 added another run in the third.
Union tied it with two runs in the fourth, but Kirkwood retook the lead with four in the top of the fifth. Union responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
In the sixth, Kirkwood scored three times, and Union added a final run. The game ended after the sixth.
Union outhit Kirkwood, 5-2. Each side made two errors.
Walks were more plentiful. Kirkwood drew 10 walks, and six Union batters reached via that route. Each side had one hit batter.
Post 297 used a quartet of pitchers.
Ardell Young started and pitched two innings, allowing a run on two walks. He struck out one.
Patrick Nolan went two innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Nick D’Onofrio got two outs, allowing two runs (one earned) on three walks. He struck out one.
Karson Eads tossed the final 1.1 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four walks. He struck out two.
Nathan Keith and Braden Pracht each had two hits. Keith doubled. Eads posted the other hit.
Eads also walked twice. Young, Nolan, Pracht and Aaron Sterner walked once.
Dakota Kuelker was hit by a pitch.
Union swiped 12 bases with Young leading the way. He stole four bases. Eads had three steals, and Keith ended with two. Nolan, Pracht and Sterner had one stolen base apiece.
Eads scored twice. Young, Nolan and Pracht each scored once.
Pracht drove in three.