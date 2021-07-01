Maybe the rain didn’t come soon enough Sunday.
Kirkwood Post 156 handed the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team a 6-2 defeat Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 218 ended the regular season at 20-5-1 with the setback.
Both sides scored once in the first inning. Washington took the lead with a run in the second, but Kirkwood tied it with a run in the third.
Post 156, of the 10th District, added two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to win.
Kirkwood outhit Washington, 9-5. Post 218 made two errors to Kirkwood’s one.
Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann used three pitchers in the game.
Sam Strubberg started. Over three innings, he allowed two runs on four hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out four.
Charles Gildehaus pitched 2.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks.
Jack Dunard pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out two.
Strubberg helped his own cause with two hits. Justin Mort doubled, and Noah Wilson and William Hoer singled.
Kopmann used 16 different players offensively during the game.
Wilson, Dunard and Drew Eckhoff each walked once. Kaden Patke was hit by a pitch.
Hoer and Noah Hendrickson each stole two bases. Eckhoff added one steal.
Wilson and Hoer scored. Mort and Lane Mallinckrodt posted RBIs.
Brennan Rae pitched the first two innings for Kirkwood, allowing two runs on three hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Nick Seiler pitched the next three innings, allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Tripp Bergan tossed the final two innings, allowing a walk.
Billy Albus and Charlie Munroe each had two hits for Post 156.
Bergan tripled, and Seiler doubled. Rae, Johann Holekamp and Pierce Sturgeon singled.
Cash Bailey and Nick Copeland both walked twice. Tyler Vincent and Abe Rappaport walked once.
Albus was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Bailey, Matt Doering and Sturgeon also stole bases.
Albus scored two runs. Vincent, Bailey, Bergan and Doering each scored once.
Munroe drove in two runs. Bailey, Bergan and Sturgeon had one RBI apiece.