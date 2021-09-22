Pacific (3-6-1) took just one set on the road this week at Lutheran St. Charles (4-4-2) and Kirkwood (9-3-1).
Lutheran St. Charles swept the Lady Indians Wednesday in three sets, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16.
Pacific managed to take the third set Thursday at Kirkwood, but the Lady Pioneers came away with a 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 win.
“We had a lot of missed serves and some hitting errors that we need to work on before the next game,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “The last two games we hit a slump and after watching the girls come out and play their hearts out, I believe we have gotten out of it.”
Lauren Langenbacher made 32 assists and seven digs Thursday.
Carolint Tomlinson posted 10 kills and two aces.
Kaitlyn Payne recorded 10 kills, 13 digs and three aces.
Erin Brooks notched six kills and six blocks.
Annie Tomlinson ended with eight kills and three blocks.
Kamryn Bukowsky came up with 20 digs.
Megan Langenbacher made eight digs and served three aces.
Sophie Deusinger dug eight with one ace.
Pacific’s schedule next sends the Lady Indians home Tuesday to take on Sullivan in a Four Rivers Conference matchup at 6:15 p.m.