Washington Post 218’s 13-game unbeaten Senior Legion winning streak came to an end Thursday at Principia High School.
Kirkwood’s combined team knocked off the Post 218 Seniors (24-5-2) in Washington’s regular-season finale, 11-6.
“We went there to try to get some live pitching and keep sharp, which we got for the most part, but we flattened out after the first inning,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We didn’t take very good at-bats, but believe it or not we played a pretty solid defensive game. It was our pitching that was not 100 percent there.”
Washington came out firing, pushing four runs across the plate in the top of the first.
However, Kirkwood responded with seven runs in the second.
Both sides scored twice in the fourth and Kirkwood added two more runs in the fifth.
Sam Paule led the Post 218 offense with two hits, a double and a triple.
Gavin Matchell, Aden Pecka, Ryan Weidle and Tanner McPherson singled. Dane Eckhoff, Weidle and Weston Meyer walked.
Eckhoff, Paule and Pecka stole bases.
Paule, Eckhoff, Matchell, Pecka, Meyer and McPherson each scored once.
Paule and Weidle each drove in two runs. Matchell and Pecka had one RBI apiece.
Morgan Copeland started for Post 218, going 1.2 innings while allowing seven runs on eight hits. He struck out one.
Brady Hanneken pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.
Meyer pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk.
“We left the ball up and that lead to some excuse me hits that normally our guys wouldn’t allow,” Getsee said. “Perhaps we needed a game like this leading into the playoffs so the reality is there that if we’re not 100 percent present, things can go south quickly. We are finding the silver lining in that it was our wake-up call and will start in earnest to get back to Sedalia after our short break this weekend.”
Max Bentrup was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing six runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Dylan Austermann recorded three hits to lead Kirkwood’s offense.
Nicky Bonczkowski, Munir Abu-Nader and Bentrup tripled.
Austermann stole two bases.
Next up for Post 218 is the Ninth District Tournament, which starts next week.