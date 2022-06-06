Trading three runs apiece in the sixth inning, Kirkwood Post 156 was able to snatch back the lead late in Thursday’s freshmen legion victory.
Pacific Post 320 (4-4) fell on the road to Post 156 (6-0), 7-6.
After three scoreless innings, Pacific struck first for two runs in the top of the fourth.
Kirkwood answered with three runs in the home half.
Both teams added one tally in the fifth before each had a three-run rally in the sixth.
Trey Kulick was the pitcher of record for Post 320.
In five innings, he allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts.
Cayden Matthes pitched in relief, allowing one run on one hit and one walk.
Post 320 gathered 10 hits in the contest, getting multi-hit games out of Kulick, Hagen Hassell, Ethan Holzmark and Seth Stack.
Hassell, Stack, Matthes and Kulick each doubled.
Singles came from Hassell, Stack, Kulick, Holzmark twice and Austin Covert.
Covert and Holzmark both scored twice.
Stack and Kulick each scored once.
Stack was credited with three runs batted in.
Hassell, Holzmark and Landon Swebilius drove in one run apiece.
Matthes drew two walks.
Kulick was hit by a pitch and stole two bases.
Post 320 next plays Saturday in a Ninth District road game at Wentzville Holt against Post 323.