Kirkwood Post 156 scored the needed four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday to edge the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team, 14-13.
The win came on the first day of pool play for the Washington Post 218 Freshman Preseason Tournament.
Kirkwood built up a big lead early, scoring six times in the bottom of the first.
In the second, Post 218 scored a run and Kirkwood added four.
Washington chipped back with three runs in the third.
In the fifth, Post 218 exploded for nine runs, taking a 13-10 lead. However, Kirkwood scored four times in the bottom of the inning to win as the time limit expired.
“I was so proud of the boys for coming back the way we did,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “We had them on the ropes, but couldn’t quite get the job done.”
Post 156 outhit Washington by a 10-7 margin and both teams made four errors.
Trevor Hinten started on the hill for Washington, allowing 10 runs (five earned) on five hits, six walks and a hit batter over two innings. He struck out three.
“Trevor Hinten got the ball for us on the mound,” Mallinckrodt said. “The conditions were wet, but he battled through it.”
Graham Coleman pitched two innings, allowing two runs on four hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out two.
“Graham Coleman came in a did a great job,” Mallinckrodt said. “He’s a soft thrower with good off-speed pitches and had many of the batters fooled.”
Caleb Matchell pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing two unearned runs on one hit, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Matchell and Hinten each had two hits.
Ethan Leesmann, Robert Chartrand and Evan Mallinckrodt each had one hit.
Braxton Schuetz walked three times. Leesmann, Matchell, Hinten, Mallinckrodt, Quinton Nowak and Andrew Koirtyohann each walked once.
Hinten stole two bases. Mallinckrodt and Jeremiah Bollmann each had one steal.
Matchell scored three runs. Schuetz scored twice.
Leesmann, Chartrand, Hinten, Owen Tod, Mallinckrodt, Bollmann and Nowak scored once.
Hinten drove in three runs. Tod and Mallinckrodt each had two RBIs. Chartrand and Bollmann each had one RBI.
