The score might have been different, but the result was the same when the Washington Post 218 Freshmen hosted Kirkwood Post 156 Wednesday.
Kirkwood beat Washington for the second time this season, 14-4. In the first meeting May 22, as part of the Washington Preseason Tournament, Kirkwood won, 11-2.
“We made too many mental mistakes,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We made mistakes which effected us.”
In Wednesday’s game, Post 156 opened with two runs in the top of the second and added two more in the third.
Washington cut the gap to 4-3 with three runs in the bottom of the third.
However, Kirkwood added four runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Washington scored its final run in the bottom of the seventh.
Kirkwood outhit Washington, 10-3, and Washington made three of the game’s four errors.
Post 218 used four pitchers in the game with Charles Gildehaus going the first two innings. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits while striking out four. Gildehaus was charged with the loss.
Henry Zeitzmann pitched three innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. He fanned two.
Lane Mallinckrodt gave up four runs on one hit and four walks.
Owen Bolzenius pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks.
“We used four pitchers and most did good,” Kopmann said.
Cohen Jasper had two of the three Post 218 hits, including a double. Henry Vedder had the other hit.
Ben Loesing, Joshua Koirtyohann, Ben Nieder and William Weber walked.
Brady O’Hanlon and Weber were hit by pitches.
Loesing, O’Hanlon and Vedder each stole a base.
O’Hanlon, Jasper, Vedder and Jacob Vondera scored the Post 218 runs. Jasper recorded an RBI.
Post 218 returned to action Thursday, visiting Union Post 297 to open Ninth District action.
Washington plays a league doubleheader in Elsberry Friday starting at 6 p.m.
Post 218 then plays Rosebud Post 587 in Owensville Monday at 6 p.m.