Winning three events and finishing in the top five in another, Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk soared to the top of the boys standings at the Washington Pentathlon Friday.
Kirk scored a total of 2,811 points with wins in the shot put (10.6 meters), high jump (511) and 1,500-meter run (4:37).
Other overall medalists on the day included Pacific’s Sach Wolf (2,621 points), Washington’s Conner Maher (2,400) and Owensville’s Charlie Whelan (2,454) and Bryce Payne (2,410).
Also competing for Washington were Travis Bieg (2,405) and Thomas Stahl (1,619).
“The pentathlon meet is always one of my favorites,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We get to spend a day with a group of athletes and coaches with a passion for our sport. They sacrifice an additional weekend, over Easter break nonetheless, to coach and compete. Any time you are in that setting it is an awesome day, then throw in the beautiful weather as a bonus. It was truly a great all-around day.”
St. Francis Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann finished sixth overall with 2,406 points.
“Koen is a very talented and versatile athlete,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “The multi-event competition suits him very well. He did not enjoy the 1,500, but that is pretty common for multi-eventers.”
Union was represented by Diego Orozco (2,209 points), Daniel Thwing (2,154), Evan Swoboda (2,084), Elias Neely (1,909), Ryan Ewald (1,888) and Cameron Kriete (1,812).
“We had eight athletes come to compete (six boys, two girls), and all athletes showed a lot of heart in their competition,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “This is one of my favorite meets of the year because it is fun to watch each athlete give in their all, even in the events they are not used to competing in. It’s just a fun competition to be a part of, and it is fun for each event coach to help out more than just their normal group of kids.”
Pacific also fielded Colton Thompson (2,164), Christian Sparks (1,920) and Izach Reeder (1,623).
“You can really tell this group of athletes take pride in working hard even on the hard days,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Musial said. “They did an awesome job.”
Joining Kirk for Sullivan were Jeremiah Rodriguez (1,648) and Max Avery (1,424).
Alan Kopp (2,263), Gabe Soest (1,997) and Chris Stockton (1,763) also represented Owensville.
Rylan Bell (1,283) competed for Malden.
Wolf had the fastest time in the hurdles of 15.7.
Rounding out the top five in the event were Kopp (16.2), Zeltmann (16.6), Payne (17.5) and Whelan (17.7).
Kirk’s 10.6-meter throw won the shot put. Throwing and long-jumping distances were measured in meters.
Also medaling in the shot put were Kriete (10.38), Zeltmann (10.33), Thwing (10.33) and Wolf (10.25).
A height of 5-11 was the winning mark for Kirk in the high jump.
Whelan placed second at 5-10, followed by Soest (5-9), Swoboda (5-6) and Wolf (5-5).
Sparks won the long jump with a leap of 6.21 meters.
Also placing in the event were Whelan (5.76), Thwing (5.72), Kirk (5.71) and Maher (5.69).
Kirk’s time of 4:37 outpaced everybody else in the 1,500 meters.
Next to finish was Soest in 5:05, then Maher (5:06), Neely (5:07) and Payne (5:09).