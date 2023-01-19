Washington Tournament most valuable player Chris Ketchum didn’t quite catch all the rebounds during the week, but the St. Charles junior forward averaged 7.7 per night in addition to 13 points per game.
Ketchum helped lead the Pirates to their seventh tournament championship in the event’s 52-year history.
That broke a tie with Union for third place all time in program crowns. St. Francis Borgia ranks first with 13 titles, Washington second with eight, the Pirates third with seven and Union fourth with six.
Ketchum was declared the tournament’s MVP with steady performances. The Pirates did not have a scorer crack more than 20 points in any of their three tournament victories.
Ketchum’s frontcourt teammate Elijah Leech, also a junior, joined him on the all-tournament team.
Leech averaged 14.3 points and four rebounds per game.
Two of the tournament’s top three scoring efforts came from Borgia’s senior guard, Grant Schroeder.
The tournament started with a 31-point effort from Schroeder against Francis Howell Central in the opening round Monday.
Schroeder scored 13 points in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Priory before coming back with a 25-point effort against St. Charles in the title game.
He finished the tournament with a 23-point scoring average along with six rebounds, four steals and 3.3 assists per contest.
Schroeder’s 69-point tournament ranks just three points outside the list of top 16 all-time scoring performances at the tournament listed in the event program.
Junior forward Jeremiah Neal was selected to the team from third-place finisher St. Dominic. He had his biggest game of the tournament in the final round, dropping 23 points to help the Crusaders defeat Priory.
Neal averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
From the fourth-place Priory Ravens, senior guard Max Lipe was the standout scorer. Lipe went for 23 points in Priory’s come-from-behind win over Washington in the first round of play Monday.
Lipe averaged 18 points per game.
Sophomore guard Jordan Redden was selected from the consolation-winning Pattonville Pirates. Redden averaged 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and two steals per game. He scored 19 points in the Pirates second-round win over the St. Louis Blue Knights.
From the host team, senior forward Mark Hensley was selected. He averaged 16 points and eight rebounds per game.
No representatives to the team were awarded to the seventh-place Blue Knights or the eighth-place Francis Howell Central Spartans.