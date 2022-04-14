The Pacific soccer Lady Indians scored a win they had been waiting to make for a long time.
Monday, Pacific (4-4-1) notched a 1-0 victory on the road at Washington (5-3) in a Class 3 District 2 preview match.
To find the last time the Lady Indians scored a soccer win over Washington, you would have to look all the way back to 2004, when Pacific ended Washington’s season in the Class 2 District 3 Tournament, 4-3.
“The last few meetings we were mercied, so tonight was phenomenal for (us),” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “They really worked hard. Last week was hard on us at the Windsor Tournament, so this was a big win and a big morale boost for us.”
The teams were locked in a 0-0 tie at halftime.
Three minutes into the second period, Shelby Kelemen scored the game’s only goal.
“Pacific just outplayed us tonight,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “(Kelemen) was the best player on the field and she looked it all 80 minutes. She won 90 percent of the balls that came through the middle and they just earned it. They were more hungry than we were and they earned that win.”
Pacific goalkeeper Emmaline Steel notched the shutout, her fourth of the season.
“We had Kam Bukowsky, again on fire,” Kelm said. “Zoey (Arnold) was able to play forward, mid and defense tonight.”
The scoring play developed with Bukowsky taking a pass at the top of the box and holding between two defenders before dropping a pass straight back to Kelemen.
Kelemen then hammered a 30-yard blast from the hashmark to the far post.
“That was just a great play,” Fischer said. “She put one heck of a shot on the ball and no matter where Nora (Mendoza) was, she wasn’t saving that one. She made a winning play and we weren’t willing to make a lot of winning plays tonight.”
Washington fought for a chance to equalize the remainder of the second half, coming the closest with seven minutes remaining as a kick squirted past Steel, but defender Kaitlin Payne was in the right place to clear it out and prevent the tying score.
“Kaitlin Payne saved our butts, chipping that one out that got past Emmaline,” Kelm said. “That was fantastic.”
Washington had a few other chances with corner kicks and a free kick near the Pacific end that the team was unable to convert into a shot on the goal.
“We were just off on everything,” Fischer said. “We missed what I thought was a good shot real late in the first half on a shot just outside the box and we missed it by about eight feet wide right and I thought the near post was open. We competed so well and so hard Thursday night at Ft. Zumwalt North and we didn’t see any of that (Monday).”
Pacific returns home Tuesday to host Rolla at 5 p.m.
For Washington, this is a game they Lady Jays will have to quickly put behind them as they prepare to host defending Class 3 state champion Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.