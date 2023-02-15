Half of Union’s girls wrestlers will continue their season on the state mats.

Union’s Brianna Keiser (115), Lillie Zimmermann (110) and Gracie Straatmann (140) placed highly enough in their respective weight classes at Saturday’s MSHSAA Class 1 District 1 Tournament in St. Clair to qualify for the MSHSAA Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia Feb. 22-23.