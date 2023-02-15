Half of Union’s girls wrestlers will continue their season on the state mats.
Union’s Brianna Keiser (115), Lillie Zimmermann (110) and Gracie Straatmann (140) placed highly enough in their respective weight classes at Saturday’s MSHSAA Class 1 District 1 Tournament in St. Clair to qualify for the MSHSAA Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia Feb. 22-23.
Keiser won her division while Zimmermann and Straatmann both finished second.
For Union’s other three wrestlers, Josey Alfermann (105), CJ Sullivan (125) and Destiny Vlcek (190), the season concluded.
In the team standings, Union scored 71 points to place eighth.
Keiser improved to 21-7 on the season, winning the 115-pound weight class.
She opened with a 1:15 pin of Ste. Genevieve’s Linley Wehner.
In the quarterfinals, Keiser gained a 10-4 decision over Festus’ Adlee Roth.
Keiser pinned Clayton’s Elsie Martin in the semifinals in 2:49.
In the title bout, Keiser earned a 6-3 decision over Windsor’s Delaney Rapp.
“Bri Keiser wrestled really well this weekend,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “She was the No. 3 seed and became our second-ever girls district champion. She wrestles very conservatively and does not make mistakes, which at this point of the year has helped her win those close matches.”
Zimmermann, 14-3, started with a 56-second pin of Affton’s Alana Rabbitt. She then edged Paityn Basler of Ste. Genevieve in the semifinals, 2-0.
In the title bout, Potosi’s Allison Missey won a 7-0 decision over Zimmermann.
“Lillie Zimmermann was able to battle through adversity and overcome some nagging injuries that really limit her ability to wrestle like she is capable of doing,” Cranmer said. “She did great winning a close 2-0 match in the semifinals but in the finals got thrown and was down 5-0 and couldn’t find a way to score.”
Straatmann opened with a bye and then pinned Sikeston’s Lilliana Knoeppel in 1:10.
In the semifinals, Straatmann picked up a 12-6 decision over Hillsboro’s Katie Hendrix.
“Gracie Straatmann wrestled the best I have ever seen in her semifinals match,” Cranmer said. “She was the No. 4 seed and upset the No. 1 seed from Hillsboro 12-6 in a match that Gracie dominated for over five minutes.”
Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson pinned Straatmann in the title match in 3:24.
Straatmann carries a 35-12 record into the state tournament.
Vlcek (12-22) made the bubble round before losing.
She was pinned by St. Clair’s Liberty McKenzie to start in 1:43.
Vlcek came back to knock out Pacific’s Marissa Johnson (1:31) and St. James’ Martiera Curtis (2:13) before losing to Owensville’s Kelby Schoenfeld (0:40).
Sullivan (6-12) won her opener, pinning Lift for Life’s Mekhirah Broom in 5:56, four seconds before time expired.
She then was pinned by St. Francis Borgia’s Aine Callahan in 1:23 and Park Hills Central’s Tessa Mosier in 3:52.
Alfermann (12-16) was pinned twice, losing to Westminster Christian’s Kate Van Zee in 4:00 and Park Hills Central’s Allie England in 0:58.