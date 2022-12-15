Brianna Keiser’s third-place finish paced the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats Friday at the Union Tournament.
Union had five wrestlers in its home tournament with four reaching placement matches.
Keiser finished third at 115 pounds while Gianna Schreck was fourth at 170. Ella Woodside-Purschke was fifth at 135 and Gracie Straatmann placed sixth at 145.
In the team standings, Union scored 61 points to place 13th overall. The Lady ’Cats were between Sullivan (69) and Windsor (56) in the 23-team tournament.
Northwest won the title with 213 points while Washington was second at 210. Marquette scored 195 points while Camdenton (145) and St. Clair (137) rounded out the top five.
Keiser opened with a 2:09 pin of Farmington’s Olivia Corcoran.
In the quarterfinals, Seckman’s Kaylee Horman earned a 3-1 win over Keiser.
In the wrestleback bracket, Keiser pinned Ste. Genevieve’s Linley Wehner in 1:09 and won a 7-4 decision over Windsor’s Delaney Rapp.
In the third-place bout, Keiser pinned Northwest’s Cherry Hassler in 2:52.
Schreck opened with an 18-second pin of Springfield Central’s Adori Esquivel.
In the quarterfinals, Schreck pinned Seckman’s Destiny Brown in 1:54.
Poplar Bluff’s Zoe Freeman then pinned Schreck in 2:41 during the semifinal round.
Schreck bounced back to pin Northwest’s Ana Arenz in 1:18 before losing to Winnetonka’s Autumn Calvert for third place in 1:55.
Union’s other three wrestlers were unable to complete the tournament due to injury. Two were far enough along in the brackets that they placed.
Woodside-Purschke opened the tournament with a bye. She lost to Ste. Genevieve’s Kaitlynn Lay by a 1:33 pin in the quarterfinals.
Woodside-Purschke came back to pin Caroline Owens of Seckman in the consolation bracket in 1:45 before losing to Marshfield’s Aria McIllwain by a medical forfeit. She was unable to wrestle Lay in the fifth-place match.
Straatmann started her bracket journey with a 33-second pin of Logan-Rogersville’s Johanna Klatt.
Camdenton’s Lucinda Baker then pinned Straatmann in 2:43.
Straatmann bounced back to pin St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker in 1:02.
Pacific’s Dani Gullet pinned Straatmann in 3:09.
Wrestling for fifth, Straatmann got a rematch with Baker, who won by medical forfeit.
Lillie Zimmermann (110) won her opener over Windsor’s Lily Pauley by a 5:27 pin, but was unable to complete any additional matches.
