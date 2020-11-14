Washington senior Mason Kauffeld earned not only the first state medal in the history of the school's boys swimming program, he added a second Saturday at the St. Peters Rec-Lex.
Kauffeld took third place in the 100 breaststroke at MSHSAA's Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championship, turning in a time of 58.16.
Prior to that, Kauffeld earned fifth place in the 200 individual medley in 1:58.35.
Kauffeld was Washington's only swimmer to qualify and earned 30 points to put Washington in a tie for 19th in the team standings at the event.
St. Francis Borgia Regional qualified swimmers in nine events, but did not put a swimmer on the podium this year. The Knights ended 23rd in the team standings with 19 points.
Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the event.