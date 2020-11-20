Mason Kauffeld delivered not only a historical first, but also a second for the Washington boys swimming program.
Kauffeld, a senior, won the first and second state medals in the history of the school’s boys swimming program at the Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday in St. Peters.
He placed third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.16 and fifth in the 200 individual medley in 1:58.35.
“I feel honored,” Kauffeld said. “It took a lot of work, and I couldn’t have done it without my team’s support. Throughout my four years, this team has been one of the best I’ve ever had. I feel like one of the reasons I was able to get two medals today was because of them.”
The fourth event of the day was Kauffeld’s first race, the 200 individual medley.
As one of the top seeds in the event, Kauffeld had to wait for two other heats to swim first before he got his opportunity.
He shaved 0.43 of a second off his previous best time.
Then came a long wait until the next to last race of the night, the 100 breaststroke.
Kauffeld was again among the top qualifiers, one of just four swimmers to turn in a time below a minute in the event prior to the state meet, and had to watch two other heats go first before his turn.
His time of 58.16 was better than the seed time of any other swimmer in the race. However, the top two seeds, Parkway West’s Carter Murawski (57.24) and MICDS’ Eric Ji (57.95), both reduced their times as well to finish ahead of Kauffeld.
Parkway Central’s Jake Hansen cut nearly two full seconds off his time to finish fourth. He was out-touched by Kauffeld by just 0.02 of a second.
“It was really exciting,” Kauffeld said of seeing the final results come up on the board. “I’d never placed at state before. It was not like I was in surprise, but more just in awe and I’m really happy it happened.”
Kauffeld has been a trailblazer for the program. Last year, he was the first Washington swimmer in program history to make it to the second day of competition, swimming in two consolation finals.
He was the lone swimmer representing the school again this year, earning 30 points to put Washington in a tie for 19th place in the team standings.
“My goal was just to have fun in my events and not get too stressed,” he said. “The state meet has been a great experience.”
Despite finishing higher in the breaststroke, Kauffeld said the individual medley remains his favorite race.