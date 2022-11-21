Don’t blink, or you might miss them.
Union’s basketball Lady ’Cats have grown accustomed to playing fast, and this isn’t expected to change under a new head coach.
Brian Karvinen is the new coach, replacing Pat Rapert. Rapert moved into administration, becoming the assistant activities director. He’s expected to take over the top department spot when Dan Ridgeway retires.
Karvinen comes to Union from Confluence Prep. In boys coaching at Cahokia, Illinois, and Confluence, Karvinen has compiled a 258-126 career record.
Karvinen played high school basketball at Cahokia and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
Nick Kelley returns as the team’s assistant coach.
Expect to see Union push play, both offensively and defensively. Union moves at a rapid pace and its press will cause turnovers. Playing at the Hillsboro Jamboree, Union defeated St. Clair, 39-9, North County, 21-8, and Hillsboro, 29-12.
“I thought the girls played really hard last night and shot it well at times,” Karvinen said. “We have a lot of work to do, but I love this team.”
Union has 12 players on the varsity roster, including the entire 2021-22 team. Last year’s squad was comprised of sophomores and freshmen.
Juniors Kelsey Brake and Mya Minor are back along with sophomores Sophia Helling, Lucy Koenigsfeld and Ava Sykes.
Additionally, Karvinen feels Fallyn Blankenship, Ali Thwing, Isabelle Gilbert and Josselyn Smith will be important players.
Union needs as much depth as possible.
During the Union Summer League, the Lady ’Cats blitzed the opposition.
Helling and Brake made the Missourian All-Area second team last season.
Helling was on the Four Rivers Conference first team, averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Brake made the FRC second team and was on the all-district team. She averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and four steals per game.
Karvinen said the team is looking to win the Four Rivers Conference title this season. Union was selected second in the league’s preseason poll behind St. James.
Other goals include winning a district title, 20 wins, representing Union and the community to the highest standards, Karvinen said.
Karvinen sees St. James and Owensville as top teams in the Four Rivers Conference.
