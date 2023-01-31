St. Francis Borgia has been used to fielding a one-wrestler girls team this season.
However, that lineup took a bit of a change at the Seckman Tournament.
Lauren Karch wrestled for the Lady Knights and finished sixth in the 130 C bracket.
“Our lone wrestler was Lauren Karch,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “Lauren has, like last year, been dealing with injuries for most of the season. In fact, this was her first competition since December 14.”
Borgia’s wrestler normally has been Aine Callahan, but she was unable to wrestle due to illness.
“It’s unfortunate that Aine was sick because it would have been a great opportunity for her to see some of the girls that she will be in the district tournament with,” Hellebusch said.
St. Charles West’s Addie Miller pinned Karch in the opening round in 1:54.
Holt’s Daniela Hartman then pinned Karch in 4:00.
Karch earned her first win by pinning Rockwood Summit’s Gracie Hampe in 4:28 and followed that with a consolation win over Edwardsville, Illinois, wrestler Madison Aldrich in 1:53.
In the fifth-place match, Kirkwood’s Carmen Fort pinned Karch in 4:32.
“We had her compete in the C Flight since she is technically still very inexperienced and hasn’t wrestled very much over the last two seasons. She went 2-3 on the day. More than anything, we wanted her to get hands on a few girls just to get a feel for it again.”
