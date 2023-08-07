PELHAM, ALABAMA — Reagan Kandlbinder shut out Mid-South Regional Tournament host Shelby County Post 555 on three hits and two walks Thursday as Washington Post 218 added another day to its season.
Post 218 (37-2) shut out Shelby County, Alabama, Post 555 (27-4-1), 6-0, in the losers’ bracket.
“We’re on our way,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We’ve started a new streak. Hopefully we can take it a little farther. We’ve got to take it one game at a time. It’s lose and go home, so we’ve got to keep plugging away and putting our best out there. The guys gave max effort today and I thought it was really good.”
The win put Post 218 into another losers’ bracket game Friday at 10 a.m. against Panola, Mississippi, Post 118. Be sure to check emissourian.com for updates.
“We live to play another day,” Getsee said. “We’re looking forward to being here tomorrow. We play the early game, so we’ll get some rest and be on our way.”
Kandlbinder needed 83 pitches to complete seven innings. Besides the three hits and two walks, he struck out six.
“It feels good,” Kandlbinder said. “I felt like I had all of my pitches working and keeping people off-balance was helping me today.”
Getsee knew Kandlbinder would give Post 218 a chance to win.
“He’s money,” Getsee said. “He’s been that all year for us. He throws strikes. He uses the defense and we’ve got a great defense. If we keep that up, we’re going to be in a lot of these games. Everybody’s aces should be used by now, so hopefully we’ve got some good chances coming our way.”
For the second day in a row, Post 218 played error-free baseball. That wasn’t the case for Shelby County.
The host team made three errors, including a key one in the bottom of the first which scored two of Washington’s three first-inning runs.
After Kandlbinder drove in Sam Paule with a sacrifice fly, Kannon Hibbs and Tanner McPherson both scored when Will Mentz hit a grounder and the throw to first was off the mark.
“That first inning, they kicked it around a little bit,” Getsee said. “That really helped us get a couple of runs on the board. We played good enough defense that one run would have won it. That was a really good spot for us.”
Kandlbinder said Post 218’s defense made a difference.
“We hit the ball well today,” Kandlbinder said. “We fielded well. The defense was great behind me. I’m glad I could throw a shutout.”
Post 218 added two runs in the bottom of the fourth, one on another Shelby County error.
Mentz scored from second after Jacob Weidle struck out swinging. Weidle was safe at first on a wild pitch and a throwing error, which allowed Mentz to score.
Aden Pecka scored the other run in the inning on a Kandlbinder single to center.
The final run scored on a Paule groundout to third in the bottom of the sixth. Pecka crossed the plate.
Hibbs was Washington’s hits leader with three singles.
Paule repeated his effort from the Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 Glen Sain GMC game with two more hits, a double and a single.
Tanner McPherson delivered a pair of singles.
Kandlbinder and Pecka each had one single.
There were no Post 218 walks or hit batters.
Paule stole a base. Kandlbinder had a sacrifice fly.
Pecka scored two runs. Paule, Hibbs, McPherson and Mentz each scored once.
Kandlbinder drove in two runs. Paule had one RBI.
“We’re excited to play again,” Kandlbinder said. “Every game is an opportunity, so we’re looking to move on.”
For Shelby County, Blake Woodall took the loss. He went five innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on nine hits while striking out two.
Luke Reid pitched the last two innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit.
Chase Saul, Colton Willmon and Kaden Bowen each singled.
Andruw Townes and Makei Griffin walked.
In a way, the game also served as a Mid-South handoff. Pelham has hosted the Mid-South Regional for the past two seasons. Washington takes over for 2024 and 2025.
