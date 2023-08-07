PELHAM, ALABAMA — Reagan Kandlbinder shut out Mid-South Regional Tournament host Shelby County Post 555 on three hits and two walks Thursday as Washington Post 218 added another day to its season.

Post 218 (37-2) shut out Shelby County, Alabama, Post 555 (27-4-1), 6-0, in the losers’ bracket.

