There will be a different format this year for the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion Memorial Weekend Tournament.
With only five teams participating, there will be no pool play. Instead, teams will play a round robin to set up Monday’s final round.
Washington Post 218 will be joined by fellow Ninth District program Hannibal Post 55 as well as two teams from the 10th District, Eureka Post 177 and Manchester Post 208.
The fifth team is Alton, Illinois, Post 126.
There will be three days of round robin action with the third-place game and championship set for Memorial Day.
Tiebreakers for the regular play are head-to-head result, then least runs allowed, runs scored and coin flip, in that order.
The third-place game, between teams placing third and fourth in the standings, will be played at noon. The championship, between the top two teams, will run at 2:30 p.m.
The tournament opens with two games Friday. Washington plays Manchester at 6 p.m. and Eureka plays Hannibal at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s play starts with Washington against Eureka at 11 a.m.
Eureka then plays Alton at 1:30 p.m.
Alton stays to play Hannibal at 4 p.m. and Hannibal sticks around to play Manchester at 6:30 p.m.
Washington plays the first two Sunday games, noon against Hannibal and 2 p.m. against Alton.
Alton plays Manchester in the 4:30 p.m. game and Manchester closes the event’s first phase against Eureka at 6:30 p.m.
Immediately following the championship game Monday, the Post 218 Seniors will open play against the Jeffco Blazers.