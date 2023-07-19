Will history repeat itself in 2023?
Washington Post 218 is aiming for its second consecutive Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament championship this week in Blue Springs.
Post 218 has won four state titles in the history of its Junior Legion program, including the 2015 title at the Blue Springs Hidden Valley Complex.
That’s where the 2023 Missouri State Junior Legion Tournament takes place.
The last time Post 218 won back-to-back state titles, the tournaments were played at Hidden Valley (2015) and Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field (2016). Post 218 won the 2022 state title at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, and is looking for the reverse repeat this year.
Washington’s other Junior Legion state title came in 2005.
While history might be in Washington’s favor, Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding knows that the other three teams will be trying to stop Washington’s repeat bid.
“All the boys are excited about making state this year, but they know that it will still take the intensity, work and effort to achieve our fourth goal this year,” Voelkerding said. “We, as coaches, are confident they will leave it all out on the field and we will see where we are standing at the end of the day.”
The tournament’s first game pits host Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (10-26) against Ste. Genevieve Post 150 (24-4) Thursday at 5 p.m.
“Yes, Fike may have a losing record, but their program has been a very successful one over the years and you cannot look past them,” Voelkerding said.
Ste. Genevieve, the 2022 Freshman Legion state champion, emerged from the competitive Zone 4 Tournament with wins over Cape Girardeau Ford & Sons (4-0), Kirkwood Post 156 (13-2) and Rock Memorial Post 283 (7-1).
“Ste. Genevieve at 24-4 has played several top quality opponents including District 9 team Union, and Festus, and has had great success,” Voelkerding said.
Washington plays its first game at 8 p.m. against Sedalia Post 642 Auxiliary (30-6). Sedalia finished third in the state tournament last year and advanced from Zone 2 by beating Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 (10-6), Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (6-3) and the Warrensburg Mules (8-2).
“Sedalia, year in and out, is a top team in the state,” Voelkerding said. “Their record at 30-6 shows they have had a great year also against quality teams.”
Three games are on the docket for Friday with the winners’ bracket final at 2 p.m., the first losers’ bracket game at 5 p.m. and the losers’ bracket final at 8 p.m.
The championship series starts Saturday at 1 p.m.
“We feel that all the teams at this or any state tournament are going to bring out their best and you cannot take anyone lightly,” Voelkerding said.
Execution also will be a big key for the team that brings home the hardware.
“With the talent in this tournament, it is all going to come down to who can limit mistakes, and on the flip side take advantage of any mistakes you receive,” Voelkerding said. “Having a deep pitching staff is always a plus and we are fortunate to have that.”
In the Zone 1 Tournament, Post 218 didn’t have to go beyond Kaden Patke and Drew Eckhoff, two of seven returning players from last year’s state championship team.
The other returners are Justin Mort, Jack Dunard, Lane Roettering, Ryan Williams and Cohen Jasper.
