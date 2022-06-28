A pair of California golfers rose above the field this week at Franklin County Country Club.
San Diego’s Jay Leng Jr. and Walnut’s Jude Lee were the individual champions of the American Junior Golf Association’s UHY St. Louis Junior Tournament, which wrapped play in Krakow Thursday.
The tournament featured a boys division and a girls division. Golfers ages 12-19 were eligible.
A pair of area golfers competed in the tournament — Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl and Washington’s Alex Fregalette.
Lindahl, MSHSAA’s Class 2 individual state champion this past spring, shot a 224 to finish tied for 21st in the boys competition.
Fregalette carded a 257 and finished in 48th place.
Lindahl started with a 72 Tuesday and an 82 Wednesday before posting his best round, a one below par, 70, on the final day.
Fregalette shot single-day rounds of 85, 88 and 84.
Leng posted an overall score of 206, seven below par for the 54-hole tournament and five stroke ahead of boys division runner-up Jaivir Pande of Houston, Texas.
Leng’s rounds got progressively better with a 71 Tuesday, a 68 Wednesday and a 67 Thursday.
Pande shot the lowest round of anybody at the event Tuesday, carding a 64. However, he shot a 72 Wednesday and a 75 Thursday.
Jude Lee shot a 208, finishing five below par, edging runner up Jacinda Lee, of Camas, Washington, by just one stroke.
Jacinda Lee led the girls field Tuesday with her round of 68, but shot a 72 Wednesday and a 69 Thursday.
Jude Lee shot one over par Tuesday and made par with a 71 Wednesday before turning in the lowest round of any girl at the event Thursday with a 65.