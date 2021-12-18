Winners of 13 state championships, including three under former Washington Head Coach Lane Page, the Parkway West girls swimming program is among the most decorated in MSHSAA history.
St. Francis Borgia Regional traveled to Ballwin last Friday, taking on the Lady Longhorns. While Parkway West, last year’s state runner-up and 2020 state champion, prevailed, 133-40, Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said there were positives.
“The Parkway West coach commented on how far our swimmers have progressed and the great attitude they have,” Jones said. “They come to race, they support each other, they love to swim, love each other and have fun. In this day and age, it’s awesome to see joy in kids’ faces. They are not worried about the score, they are focused on the races.”
Borgia won one race. Ava Mohart triumphed in the 500 freestyle, turning in a time of 5:52.33.
“Ava Mohart swam the first 500 free of her swim career,” Jones said. “In typical fashion for her, she won it, with a state consideration time to boot.”
Jones pointed out the performances of Lucy Schaefer.
“Lucy Schaefer continued to advance as a sprinter, setting two more career bests in the 50 (29.73) and 100 (1:06.90) free,” Jones said. “She’s been knocking on the door for a while. This was the first meet she broke 30 seconds in the 50 free, which is a big milestone for her and the depth of our program. She is the sixth swimmer on the team to break that barrier this year.”
Jones felt the competition brought out the best in Borgia’s team.
“Our veteran swimmers posted the best times they’ve had at this meet,” Jones said. “You can track across the years and see the progress.”