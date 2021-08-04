A National Hockey League team has staked its claim to a player with familial ties to Franklin County.
Brent Johnson, a defender out of Frisco, Texas, was selected with the 80th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals July 24.
Johnson’s parents, Eric and Paula Johnson, are originally from St. Clair. His grandparents are Steven and Debbie Hoff of St. Clair and Art and Norma Kern of Union.
Johnson, an incoming freshman at the University of North Dakota, was ranked as highly as 33rd by some scouts among this year’s draft prospects.