Competing in one of the state’s biggest cross country events, Union ran Saturday in the Forest Park Festival.
Union’s varsity runners competed in the Gold Division.
Union had enough runners for a team score on the girls side, scoring 368 points to place 20th among 21 schools.
Viola Johanson, a freshman, earned Union’s top varsity finish, placing 19th in 21:15.70.
Junior Kelsey Brake was 50th overall with a time of 22:41.10.
Sophomore Abigail Spurgeon placed 66th with a time of 23:15.
Cordelia Schreck, a freshman, placed 142nd in 26:49.30.
Junior Olivia Mehringer ran 148th in 27:14.50.
Sophomore Taylor Meyer led the Union varsity boys, placing 24th with a time of 18:06.40.
Nick Bollinger, a freshman, placed 64th in a time of 19:35.90.
Sophomore Tyler Lutes placed 115th in a time of 21:31.90.
Junior Aiden Borgmann ran 151st in a time of 24:52.40.
Ft. Zumwalt North won the girls title with 109 points with Grain Valley placing second at 177.
Cape Girardeau Notre Dame’s Lauren Eftink was the individual winner in the girls race in 20:00.
On the boys side, Benton’s Gavin Genisio won the individual title in 16:12.60.
Benton was the team champion with 107 points. De Smet was second at 109 with Parkway Central taking third at 112 points. Lutheran St. Charles (118) and Grain Valley (122) rounded out the top five.
