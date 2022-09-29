While she might only be a freshman, Union’s Viola Johanson ran like a veteran Saturday in Columbia, finishing in the top 10 of the varsity Blue Division race at the Gans Creek Classic cross country meet.
Running in the Blue Division, freshman Viola Johanson paced Union’s effort with an eighth-place finish in 20:21.80.
She was the top-finishing freshman in the Blue Division.
Bryson Pickard ran to 26th in the boys Blue Division race in 17:20.30.
Kelsey Brake was Union’s next girls runner, placing 53rd in 22:28.30.
Abigail Spurgeon ran to 58th in a time of 22:36.10.
Cordelia Schreck was next, placing 156th in a time of 24:41.20.
Amy Schreck crossed the finish line 185th in a time of 25:34.80.
Olivia Mehringer ran 191st in 25:43.30.
In the team standings, the Union girls placed 16th with 383 points. St. Joseph’s Academy won with 91 points. A total of 30 schools had enough runners to make the team standings.
Taylor Meyer was Union’s second boy across the line, placing 47th in a time of 17:46.90.
Thomas Crane was 215th in a time of 20:28.70.
Tyler Lutes placed 227th in a time of 20:52.90.
Aiden Borgmann rounded out Union’s runners, finishing 283rd in 23:05.10.
In the team standings, Union scored 708 points to finish 30th among 37 programs which had enough runners for team scores.
Tolton Catholic won the team title with 147 points.