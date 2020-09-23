Scoring early and often, the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles picked up a 16-0 Four Rivers Conference victory Tuesday at Union.
Union fell Wednesday on senior night to Rolla, 22-2.
Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said it boils down to one thing for her team right now.
“Experience,” Poggas said. “It comes down to competitive varsity experience, and we just don’t have it. Tons of credit to Sullivan and Rolla. They are both talented teams. They both hit well and hit often. They capitalized on our mistakes.”
Union, which missed the first couple of weeks to the season due to COVID-19 quarantine, fell to 1-3 overall, 0-2 in the Four Rivers Conference with the losses.
Sullivan
Sullivan (7-2-2-0) got a no-hitter from Hanna Johanning while Sullivan’s batters rapped out 14 hits in the game.
“I was happy with both our offense and defense yesterday,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “Hanna Johanning has steadily improved in each game she has thrown and did a great job with the Union hitters. Each hitter in our lineup is contributing in some way, which is really great to see.”
Poggas said Sullivan’s hitters found holes in Union’s defense.
“We played decent defense against Sullivan, but they hit gaps and did a good job of taking advantage of our lack of experience,” Poggas said.
Union had some positives. The Lady ’Cats drew five walks. Anna Scanlon had two of them. Ella Wells, Emily Lowe and Abby Thwing also walked. Thwing stole a base.
In the circle, Kieley DeWitt allowed 16 runs (eight earned) on 14 hits, three walks and two hit batters.
For Sullivan, Johanning and Kayla Ulrich each had three hits. Jaedin Blankenship and Alexis Johnson both had two hits.
Madyson Stahl, Sophia Weirich, Riley Branson and Grace Halmick had one hit apiece.
Ulrich doubled and homered. Johnson and Johanning doubled.
Weirich walked twice and Branson walked once.
Stahl and Alexis Funkhouser were hit by pitches.
Johanning stole four bases. Hannah Campbell had two steals. Halmick and Stahl each stole one base.
Johanning scored four runs. Ulrich and Campbell scored three times. Branson scored twice. Stahl, Blankenship, Funkhouser and Johnson each scored once.
Blankenship drove in four runs. Ulrich and Branson each had three RBIs. Johnson drove in a pair. Stahl, Johanning and Weirich each drove in one run.
Rolla
Union hosted Rolla Wednesday for senior night and fell to the guests, 22-2.
Union scored a run in the first, but Rolla scored eight times in the second and added 14 runs in the third. Union scored a final run in the bottom of the third before the game ended on the run rule.
Rolla outhit Union, 12-2, and Union made seven errors.
Hailey Earney and Abby Gilbert had the two Union hits.
Scanlon, DeWitt and Addy Friese walked.
DeWitt and Gilbert were hit by pitches.
Hailey Earney, Gilbert, Richelle Krimmel and Caylie Kleekamp stole bases.
DeWitt pitched, allowing 22 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits, eight walks and one hit batter. She struck out two.
“We did not play well against Rolla, though,” Poggas said. “We came out pretty strong, and shout out to Kieley DeWitt for working hard in the circle for us. But we posted seven errors behind her. We won’t win any ballgames like that. Along with the errors, we also let balls drop in the outfield and foul territory that should have been caught, and we let them get through on the infield. We are not putting out our best effort on the field, and it’s causing a lot more work for Kieley. We’ve asked her to fill a big role this year but are not supporting her like we should.”
Poggas indicated there’s plenty of work to be done.
“We have to step up our offense as well,” she said. “We are struggling to string hits together. We’re getting some here and there, but we are not consistent. We are not taking good at-bats, and we’re swinging at pitches that we shouldn’t. It comes from experience. We are going to have some struggles to work through, and I’ve tried to make sure the girls are learning from them. Hopefully we can pull it together and get the season turned around.”