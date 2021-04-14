Rival Jefferson College recorded a doubleheader sweep Tuesday over the East Central College softball Falcons in Union.
Jefferson College (19-9, 8-0) won the MCCAC opener, 8-0, and then completed the sweep, 6-3.
East Central dropped to 12-9-1 overall, 4-4 in the MCCAC, with the losses.
In the opener, the Vikings scored once in the top of the first. Jefferson added four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) pitched for East Central and allowed eight runs (six earned) on seven hits, four walks and two hit batters. She struck out nine.
Lilly Prichard (Pacific) doubled for the lone East Central hit. She also walked. Maddie Greco (Pacific) walked and was hit by a pitch. Greco has been hit by pitches 13 times this season.
Kristina Bettis earned the shutout for Jefferson, allowing one hit, one walk and one hit batter and striking out 13 over six innings.
Danielle Lindsey hit two home runs.
In the second game, East Central took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Jefferson scored three times in the third and three times in the sixth. The Falcons rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Eva Dawson (Fulton) went six innings and took the loss. She allowed six runs on 12 hits, striking out four.
Addie Konkel (Salem) allowed a hit and a walk over one inning.
The Falcons had three hits. Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) and Prichard singled. Kristyn England (Cuba) doubled.
East Central drew seven walks. Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy) and Kaili Edler (Northwest) each walked twice. Damazyn, Kelly Ferguson (Timberland) and Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) each walked once.
Konkel was hit by a pitch.
Damazyn, Ferguson and Konkel scored the runs. Damazyn, Edler and England had one RBI apiece.
Jefferson used three pitchers. Kennedy Kohler, Ali Cook and Haley Mills all saw action in the circle. Kohler was the winning pitcher.
Morgan Billings led Jefferson with three hits, including a triple. Bailey Shuman and Emma Vaughn each had two hits, and both doubled.