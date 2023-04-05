For the first time in 10 days, the East Central College softball Falcons were able to take the field.
However, rival Jefferson College swept the Falcons in Union, 11-1 and 5-1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For the first time in 10 days, the East Central College softball Falcons were able to take the field.
However, rival Jefferson College swept the Falcons in Union, 11-1 and 5-1.
East Central fell to 7-9 overall with the losses, 2-2 in MCCAC action.
The Falcons went back into waiting mode Friday as a road doubleheader in Canton against the Culver-Stockton JV was called off.
First game
In Thursday’s opener, Jefferson College scored three times in the second and added five in the fourth.
East Central’s lone run came on a Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia) in the bottom of the fourth.
Jefferson added three more runs in the top of the sixth.
Hillermann and Emma Wegrzyn (Wright City) had the only East Central hits.
Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) added a walk.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits over 3.1 innings.
Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) pitched 2.2 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks. She struck out one.
Jefferson College had 10 hits. East Central made three errors.
Second game
While the score in the second game was much closer, the result was the same, a Jefferson College win.
The Vikings opened the first inning with three runs and never looked back. Jefferson added single aces in the third and fourth frames.
East Central’s run came on a Payton Robinson (Elsberry) home run in the bottom of the seventh.
Jefferson outhit East Central, 7-6. The Falcons made the lone error.
Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) recorded two hits for the Falcons.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific), Hillermann, Lexi Lewis (Washington) each singled.
Hanger pitched. Over seven innings, she allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks. Hanger struck out four.
East Central returned to action Monday, visiting Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.
The Falcons hosted the Central Methodist University JV team Tuesday afternoon. East Central goes to Poplar Bluff Thursday to face Three Rivers Community College at 2 p.m.
The Falcons host Moberly Area Community College Friday starting at noon.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.