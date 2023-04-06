Jefferson College left Union Sunday with a doubleheader sweep of the East Central College baseball Falcons.
The Vikings (18-12, 6-2) won the opener, 5-4, and took the second game, 12-9.
East Central fell to 12-14 overall, 2-5 in MCCAC play, with the losses.
First Game
East Central struck first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first.
Jefferson took the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth.
Both teams scored in the sixth. Jefferson added two runs while East Central scored three times.
Jefferson City outhit the Falcons, 7-5. The Vikings made three errors to East Central’s two.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) started for East Central, going five innings while allowing three runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out eight. Kearbey took the loss.
Billy Underwood (Helias) pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) and Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) each doubled.
Andy Hueste (Linn), Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College) and Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) each singled.
Leach, Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) and Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) walked.
Colombo, Leach, Dent and Jackson Kirn (Eureka) scored the East Central runs.
Hueste drove in two and Terilli had one RBI.
For Jefferson, Jared Hughes went four innings for the win, allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Dylan Tate pitched three innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out six.
Jack Matousek homered while Joe Siervo doubled.
Second game
There was much more offense in the second game starting with Jefferson College’s two runs in the top of the opening inning.
East Central cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the first. After two innings, the game was tied, 3-3.
Jefferson added a run in the third and each side scored once in the fourth.
The Vikings added four runs in the sixth while East Central scored twice.
Each team scored three runs in the seventh.
The Vikings outhit East Central, 12-10, but also made five errors to two for the Falcons.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) started and took the loss for East Central. Over 3.1 innings, he allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) was next, going two innings while allowing four runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) pitched 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks.
Joey Reichmuth (Rockwood Summit) got the final out, allowing one hit.
Offensively, Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) and Hueste each had three hits.
Austin McKim (Linn) posted two hits.
Hueste and Jarrett Hamlett (Washington) doubled.
Dent added a single.
Rogers, Terilli, McKim, Turner and Shannon walked.
Hueste and Terilli stole bases. Colombo added a sacrifice fly.
Rogers and McKim each scored three runs. Dent scored twice. Hueste had one run.
Hamlett drove in four. Hueste had two RBIs while Rogers and Colombo each drove in one.
Matousek doubled, tripled and homered for Jefferson, driving in five runs.
Cole Iantomasi and Ryker Harrington also homered for the Vikings.
Hesston Gray, Joe Hoerchler and Siervo doubled.
Kannon Nesslage, Ethan Schmitt, Jacob Roettgen and Gray pitched for the Vikings.
The Falcons played Tuesday at St. Louis Community College in Kirkwood.
East Central hosts North Central in a NJCAA Division II Region 16 doubleheader Thursday at noon. It will be Omir Santos day, recognizing the former ECC player who made Major League Baseball. There will be free T-shirts as well as hot dogs, chips and soda while supplies last.
The teams play again Friday at noon in a single game.