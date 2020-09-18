It was a seesaw battle from which Jefferson emerged with the win Monday at St. Clair.
The Lady Bulldogs (3-5) fell, 8-4, in a game that saw five lead changes. Jefferson improved to 5-1.
Jefferson struck first with one run in the top of the first inning.
St. Clair tied things up with one run in the bottom of the second.
Jefferson scored twice in the top of the third, but St. Clair posted a three-run inning in the home half to take a one-run advantage.
Jefferson retook the lead in the top of the fourth inning with three more runs before adding a final two tallies — one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Pitching all seven innings, St. Clair’s Madelyn Ruszala allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and three walks. She recorded 10 strikeouts.
Kaitlyn Janson tripled, doubled and walked with one run batted in.
Ruszala and Current Smith both singled twice and scored. Ruszala also drove in a run and stole three bases. Smith stole twice.
Emma Davis, Jess Bess and Gabby Marler each singled.
Cecilia VanNess walked, stole two bases and scored.
St. Clair hosted Pacific Tuesday in Four Rivers Conference play. The Lady Bulldogs go to Sullivan Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. start.