Jefferson College handed the East Central College volleyball Falcons their first setback of the season Wednesday in Hillsboro, 25-10, 25-20, 25-14.
East Central dropped to 6-1 overall, 0-1 in MCCAC competition, with the loss.
“We came out tentative and made a lot of unforced errors,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “Once that settled in set two, we played much better, but as a group, we have a few issues with players not being at full strength, and with our numbers, we do not have a lot of options.”
Mathes-Peters did see positives. Sophomore libero Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) and freshman outside hitter Emily McKinney (Owensville) combined for 17 of the team’s 24 digs.
“They hit the ball hard, and I was happy to see how Trinity Clark and Emily McKinney got some good touches because we struggled on the block,” Mathes-Peters said.
Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) led the team in kills, notching six of the team’s 16.
“Macy Morehead was very smart offensively last night and was our kills leader with six,” Mathes-Peters said.
Mathes-Peters also stated that Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) had positive efforts.
“Lynnae and Olivia were being very versatile at the net, and that helped last night,” Mathes-Peters said. “Our inexperience showed, but I believe it will serve as a good learning experience.”
Grus and McKinney each had four kills. Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) recorded three. Spanley added two, and Clark and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) each had one kill.
Leakehe had three digs. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West), Spanley, Makayla Case (St. James) and Morehead each had one dig.
Lutui had one solo block and one block assist. Leakehe had tow block assists. Spanley, Morehead and Grus each had one block assist.
Clark served the team’s lone ace.
Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) recorded nine assists. Allgeyer added seven, and Clark chipped in with one.
Mathes-Peters feels the loss will help to drive the team forward.
“The girls were upset by losing, of course, but mostly by how they did not play like they can,” she said.
East Central returns to action Sept. 11, hosting the Missouri Baptist University junior varsity team at 10 a.m. and Independence Community College at 2 p.m.
“I am glad we have a bit of a break to see if that helps get our injured players fully back,” Mathes-Peters said.