East Central College’s eight-match volleyball winning streak came to an end Wednesday in Hillsboro.
MCCAC nemesis Jefferson College (6-4, 1-0) defeated the Falcons (8-1, 0-1) in four sets, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.
Rayne Van Reed (Warrenton) led the East Central offense with 10 kills.
Abby Cowell (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) was next with seven kills. Brenna Moore (Pacific) chipped in with six while Peyton Yarbrough (Epic Charter, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) ended with three.
Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma), Hali Naber (Belle), Jaidyn Collins (Lebanon) and Kourtnee McDaniel (Eminence, Mineral Area College) each had two kills.
Alyssa Bruce (Warrenton, Central Methodist University) and Erin Brooks (Pacific) posted one kill apiece.
Lexi Filkins (Lutheran South) was the defensive leader with 27 digs. Cowell picked up 15 while Collins ended with eight, Coburn ended with seven, Katie Myers (Conway) logged six and Van Reed had five. Bruce ended with four digs and Yarbrough posted three. One-dig players were Bailee Luttrell (Winona), Moore, Brooks, McDaniel and Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi).
Coburn and Cowell each had one solo block.
Yarbrough posted four block assists. Coburn and Brooks each had two and McDaniel added one.
Collins recorded 17 assists. Myers had 13 and Cowell chipped in with one.
Coburn served three aces. Filkins added one.
The Falcons play this weekend in Burlington, Iowa, playing two matches Friday and two Saturday.
On Friday, the Falcons are slated to play John Wood Community College at 2 p.m. and Spoon River at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s matches are against Marshalltown Community College at 8 a.m. and Kirkwood Community College at 2 p.m.
East Cental returns home next Thursday, Sept. 7, to host Southwestern Illinois College at 6:30 p.m.
